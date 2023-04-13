News you can trust since 1853
Here is how many tickets have been sold so far for Non-League Finals Day

The FA say just under 13,000 tickets have already been sold for Non-League Finals Day on Sunday, May 21.

By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST
Wembley stadium. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)Wembley stadium. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
The FA Vase final between Ascot United and Newport Pagnell will be played before the FA Trophy final between FC Halifax Town and Gateshead kicks-off at 4.15pm.

The FA say they are unable to provide a breakdown at this stage of how many tickets each club has sold.

Tickets can be bought at www.wembleystadium.com/tickets.

