Here is how many tickets have been sold so far for Non-League Finals Day
The FA say just under 13,000 tickets have already been sold for Non-League Finals Day on Sunday, May 21.
By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST
The FA Vase final between Ascot United and Newport Pagnell will be played before the FA Trophy final between FC Halifax Town and Gateshead kicks-off at 4.15pm.
The FA say they are unable to provide a breakdown at this stage of how many tickets each club has sold.
Tickets can be bought at www.wembleystadium.com/tickets.