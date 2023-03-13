News you can trust since 1853
Here is how much FC Halifax Town have earned in prize money from the FA Trophy so far this season

FC Halifax Town are into the semi-finals of the FA Trophy for the first time since winning the competition back in 2016.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The Shaymen have beaten Guiseley, Harrow Borough, Maidenhead and Aldershot – all away – to reach the last four.

They have received £23,250 in prize money so far, collecting £4,500 for beating Guiseley in round three, £5,250 for winning at Harrow Borough in round four, £6,000 for overcoming Maidenhead in round five and £7,500 for getting past Aldershot on Saturday.

They will be given a further £15,000 if they win their semi-final, or £5,000 if they lose.

FC Halifax Town before their FA Trophy quarter-final win at Aldershot on Saturday. Photo: Ian Moorsman
The winners of the competition receive £60,000 in prize money, while the losers are given £30,000.

Halifax find out later today who they will play in the last four of the Trophy, and we’ll bring you news from draw as soon as it is made this afternoon.

Town’s semi-final takes place on Saturday, April 1, with the final due to be played on Sunday, May 21.

