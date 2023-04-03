Here is how much FC Halifax Town have earned in prize money from the FA Trophy so far this season

Photo: FC Halifax Town

The Shaymen sealed their place in the showpiece final for only the second time in their history on Saturday with a dramatic victory over Altrincham on penalties, having already beaten Guiseley, Harrow Borough, Maidenhead and Aldershot – all away from home.

They have received £38,250 in prize money so far, collecting £4,500 for beating Guiseley in round three, £5,250 for winning at Harrow Borough in round four, £6,000 for overcoming Maidenhead in round five and £7,500 for getting past Aldershot on Saturday.

Saturday triumph at Altrincham earned Halifax a further £15,000.