Here is how much FC Halifax Town have earned in prize money from the FA Trophy so far this season
FC Halifax Town are back in the final of the FA Trophy and heading for a return to Wembley.
The Shaymen sealed their place in the showpiece final for only the second time in their history on Saturday with a dramatic victory over Altrincham on penalties, having already beaten Guiseley, Harrow Borough, Maidenhead and Aldershot – all away from home.
They have received £38,250 in prize money so far, collecting £4,500 for beating Guiseley in round three, £5,250 for winning at Harrow Borough in round four, £6,000 for overcoming Maidenhead in round five and £7,500 for getting past Aldershot on Saturday.
Saturday triumph at Altrincham earned Halifax a further £15,000.
The Shaymen’s total is guaranteed to reach at least £68,250 as the losers of the final are given £30,000, but winning the competition will take Town’s total prize money up to £98,250, with the winners receiving £60,000 in prize money.