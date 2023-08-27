Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Bank Holiday Monday's game against Gateshead

Here is the team we think Chris Millington will pick for The Shaymen’s game against Gateshead on Bank Holiday Monday.
Have a scroll through and see if you agree.
1. Sam Johnson
Had very little to do at Solihull. Will be hoping to end the month with a clean sheet. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Adam Senior
Tried to step out of defence on a few occasions down the right flank, which he has done to good effect at home this season. Hopefully there'll be more of that on Monday. Photo: Marcus Branston
3. Jo Cummings
Will surely keep his place after scoring on his debut! Had a good game generally on his first Town appearance. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Has started this season in similar form to how he ended last season, produced one outstanding tackle in the first-half at Solihull that prevented a clear chance for the hosts. Photo: Marcus Branston