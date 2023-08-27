News you can trust since 1853
Chris Millington
Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Bank Holiday Monday's game against Gateshead

Here is the team we think Chris Millington will pick for The Shaymen’s game against Gateshead on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Have a scroll through and see if you agree.

Had very little to do at Solihull. Will be hoping to end the month with a clean sheet.

1. Sam Johnson

Had very little to do at Solihull. Will be hoping to end the month with a clean sheet.

Tried to step out of defence on a few occasions down the right flank, which he has done to good effect at home this season. Hopefully there'll be more of that on Monday.

2. Adam Senior

Tried to step out of defence on a few occasions down the right flank, which he has done to good effect at home this season. Hopefully there'll be more of that on Monday.

Will surely keep his place after scoring on his debut! Had a good game generally on his first Town appearance.

3. Jo Cummings

Will surely keep his place after scoring on his debut! Had a good game generally on his first Town appearance.

Has started this season in similar form to how he ended last season, produced one outstanding tackle in the first-half at Solihull that prevented a clear chance for the hosts.

4. Jamie Stott

Has started this season in similar form to how he ended last season, produced one outstanding tackle in the first-half at Solihull that prevented a clear chance for the hosts.

