Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Marine

Here is the team we think will start for FC Halifax Town in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at home to Marine on Saturday.
Have a scroll through our selection and see if you agree Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
Another clean sheet for the Town skipper on Saturday. Did what he had to do well following on from his heroics at Woking. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Adam Senior
Turning into something of a goal machine for The Shaymen with another at Ebbsfleet, which capped a good display from the defender. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Jordan Keane
Hasn't put a foot wrong in the last two games and was an assured, calm presence at the heart of the defence last Saturday. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Was excellent again at Ebbsfleet. Possibly an argument as to whether he'll be rested given he's been an ever-present so far this season, with Tom Wilson chomping at the bit to come in, but Stott provides good balance being left-footed as well as being in superb form. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON