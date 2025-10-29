Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Exeter

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Will have been disappointed in the part he played in York's equaliser last time out, but that should be viewed in the context of some superb saves he also made in the game. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Thierry Latty-Fairweather
Seems to have first dibs on the right-back role at the moment, despite left-back being his natural position. If there is a problem position in the side at the moment, right-back is probably it. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
His best performance in a Town shirt last time out against York. Was absolutely fantastic. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jevon Mills
Also played well against York, really coming to the fore in the second-half as Town came under more and more pressure and switched to a back three. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town