Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Exeter

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Oct 2025, 07:00 GMT
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we predict will start in Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie against Exeter City at The Shay.

Will have been disappointed in the part he played in York's equaliser last time out, but that should be viewed in the context of some superb saves he also made in the game.

1. Sam Johnson

Seems to have first dibs on the right-back role at the moment, despite left-back being his natural position. If there is a problem position in the side at the moment, right-back is probably it.

2. Thierry Latty-Fairweather

His best performance in a Town shirt last time out against York. Was absolutely fantastic.

3. Shaun Hobson

Also played well against York, really coming to the fore in the second-half as Town came under more and more pressure and switched to a back three.

4. Jevon Mills

