Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's FA Trophy tie against Altrincham

This is the FC Halifax Town team we think will line-up against Altrincham at The Shay on Saturday,
See if you agree with our selection Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
What a contribution he made on that memorable day at Moss Lane in last season's semi-final, producing several superb saves and then keeping out the final penalty in the shoot-out. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Adam Senior
Had a really good game last time out at Aldershot, defending with awareness, alertness and commitment. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jordan Keane
Has been a payer transformed this season and looks at home in the middle of the back three. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Has been such a reliable presence at the back, picking up where he left off from last season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON