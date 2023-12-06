News you can trust since 1853
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's FA Trophy tie against Altrincham

This is the FC Halifax Town team we think will line-up against Altrincham at The Shay on Saturday,
See if you agree with our selection Town fans….

What a contribution he made on that memorable day at Moss Lane in last season's semi-final, producing several superb saves and then keeping out the final penalty in the shoot-out.

1. Sam Johnson

What a contribution he made on that memorable day at Moss Lane in last season's semi-final, producing several superb saves and then keeping out the final penalty in the shoot-out. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Had a really good game last time out at Aldershot, defending with awareness, alertness and commitment.

2. Adam Senior

Had a really good game last time out at Aldershot, defending with awareness, alertness and commitment. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Has been a payer transformed this season and looks at home in the middle of the back three.

3. Jordan Keane

Has been a payer transformed this season and looks at home in the middle of the back three. Photo: Marcus Branston

Has been such a reliable presence at the back, picking up where he left off from last season.

4. Jamie Stott

Has been such a reliable presence at the back, picking up where he left off from last season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

