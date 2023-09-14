Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Dorking Wanderers

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up against Dorking Wanderers at The Shay on Saturday.
Do you agree with our picks? Have a scroll through and see what you think Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
The Town defence has conceded the fewest goals in the league this season, and Johnson has certainly played his part in that. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Adam Senior
Had a very good game against Southend on Saturday, aside from scoring his second goal of the season. Was probably his best performance since signing permanently for the club. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jo Cummings
Was outstanding at the heart of Halifax's back three against Southend. Cummings has been excellent since coming into the side, really looks at home in his surroundings. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Had the odd dodgy moment last Saturday but made up for them with some vital bits of defending too. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON