Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Dorking Wanderers

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up against Dorking Wanderers at The Shay on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST

Do you agree with our picks? Have a scroll through and see what you think Town fans….

The Town defence has conceded the fewest goals in the league this season, and Johnson has certainly played his part in that.

1. Sam Johnson

The Town defence has conceded the fewest goals in the league this season, and Johnson has certainly played his part in that. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Had a very good game against Southend on Saturday, aside from scoring his second goal of the season. Was probably his best performance since signing permanently for the club.

2. Adam Senior

Had a very good game against Southend on Saturday, aside from scoring his second goal of the season. Was probably his best performance since signing permanently for the club. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Was outstanding at the heart of Halifax's back three against Southend. Cummings has been excellent since coming into the side, really looks at home in his surroundings.

3. Jo Cummings

Was outstanding at the heart of Halifax's back three against Southend. Cummings has been excellent since coming into the side, really looks at home in his surroundings. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Had the odd dodgy moment last Saturday but made up for them with some vital bits of defending too.

4. Jamie Stott

Had the odd dodgy moment last Saturday but made up for them with some vital bits of defending too. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

