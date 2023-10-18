News you can trust since 1853
Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Kidderminster Harriers

This is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up on Saturday in their home game against Kidderminster Harriers.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:20 BST

Have a look Town fans and see if you agree with our selection...

Whatever other unpredictabilities crop up at Town this season, there'll be none around Sam Johnson starting in goal.

Whatever other unpredictabilities crop up at Town this season, there'll be none around Sam Johnson starting in goal. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Unclear whether the injury that forced him off against Marine will keep him out against Kidderminster, but if he's fit, he'll play.

Unclear whether the injury that forced him off against Marine will keep him out against Kidderminster, but if he's fit, he'll play. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Town could revert to a back three, but they have opted for a back four at home more often than not of late, so Senior should be one of the back two in that case.

Town could revert to a back three, but they have opted for a back four at home more often than not of late, so Senior should be one of the back two in that case. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Alongside Jamie Stott, who like Senior, is pretty much guaranteed to form part of the defence, whether it's three or four at the back.

Alongside Jamie Stott, who like Senior, is pretty much guaranteed to form part of the defence, whether it's three or four at the back. Photo: Marcus Branston

