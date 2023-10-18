Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Kidderminster Harriers

This is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up on Saturday in their home game against Kidderminster Harriers.
Have a look Town fans and see if you agree with our selection...
1. Sam Johnson 9.jpg
Whatever other unpredictabilities crop up at Town this season, there'll be none around Sam Johnson starting in goal. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Tylor Golden
Unclear whether the injury that forced him off against Marine will keep him out against Kidderminster, but if he's fit, he'll play. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Adam Senior
Town could revert to a back three, but they have opted for a back four at home more often than not of late, so Senior should be one of the back two in that case. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Alongside Jamie Stott, who like Senior, is pretty much guaranteed to form part of the defence, whether it's three or four at the back. Photo: Marcus Branston