Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Rochdale

Here is the team we think Chris Millington will select for FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Rochdale at The Shay on Saturday.
See if you agree with our choice Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
Has had busier games than Saturday's win at Gateshead, but has now kept back-to-back clean sheets. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Played very well on Saturday in what is becoming a pretty formidable back three. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
Hard to imagine Town's back three without him now. Keane's calmness and composure is a perfect foil to Senior and Stott's more aggressive and tenacious style. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Is producing a consistently high level of performance, and has done for a while, in a Town shirt. Was flawless at Gateshead on Saturday. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town