News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Town boss Chris MillingtonTown boss Chris Millington
Town boss Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Rochdale

Here is the team we think Chris Millington will select for FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Rochdale at The Shay on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:06 GMT

See if you agree with our choice Town fans….

Has had busier games than Saturday's win at Gateshead, but has now kept back-to-back clean sheets.

1. Sam Johnson

Has had busier games than Saturday's win at Gateshead, but has now kept back-to-back clean sheets. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Played very well on Saturday in what is becoming a pretty formidable back three.

2. Adam Senior

Played very well on Saturday in what is becoming a pretty formidable back three. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Hard to imagine Town's back three without him now. Keane's calmness and composure is a perfect foil to Senior and Stott's more aggressive and tenacious style.

3. Jordan Keane

Hard to imagine Town's back three without him now. Keane's calmness and composure is a perfect foil to Senior and Stott's more aggressive and tenacious style. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Is producing a consistently high level of performance, and has done for a while, in a Town shirt. Was flawless at Gateshead on Saturday.

4. Jamie Stott

Is producing a consistently high level of performance, and has done for a while, in a Town shirt. Was flawless at Gateshead on Saturday. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownRochdaleNational League