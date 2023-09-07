Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Southend United

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up against Southend United at The Shay on Saturday.
The game kicks-off at 12.30pm and there will be the usual comprehensive coverage on the Courier website, including our live blog, match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Back-to-back clean sheets now for the Town skipper. Did what he had to do well last Saturday. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Adam Senior
Has looked solid defensively but Town may want more from him going forward and stepping out from the back on Saturday to help them dominate possession. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jo Cummings
Another impressive outing from him on Saturday. Already looks right at home in the middle of the Town defence Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Has adjusted well to a different role so far this season in the back three, but like Senior, his contribution going forward will be important on Saturday if Town are to impose themselves on the game. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON