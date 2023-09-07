News you can trust since 1853
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Southend United

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up against Southend United at The Shay on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:21 BST

The game kicks-off at 12.30pm and there will be the usual comprehensive coverage on the Courier website, including our live blog, match report and post-match reaction.

Back-to-back clean sheets now for the Town skipper. Did what he had to do well last Saturday.

1. Sam Johnson

Back-to-back clean sheets now for the Town skipper. Did what he had to do well last Saturday. Photo: Marcus Branston

Has looked solid defensively but Town may want more from him going forward and stepping out from the back on Saturday to help them dominate possession.

2. Adam Senior

Has looked solid defensively but Town may want more from him going forward and stepping out from the back on Saturday to help them dominate possession. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Another impressive outing from him on Saturday. Already looks right at home in the middle of the Town defence

3. Jo Cummings

Another impressive outing from him on Saturday. Already looks right at home in the middle of the Town defence Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Has adjusted well to a different role so far this season in the back three, but like Senior, his contribution going forward will be important on Saturday if Town are to impose themselves on the game.

4. Jamie Stott

Has adjusted well to a different role so far this season in the back three, but like Senior, his contribution going forward will be important on Saturday if Town are to impose themselves on the game. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

