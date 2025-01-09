Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Southend United

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:29 GMT
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday’s National League game at Southend United.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on the whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Could be a tight game at Southend with two defensively solid sides, so some big saves by Big Sam could make all the difference.

1. Sam Johnson

If Town are going to attract interest in their star players during the January transfer window, you'd fancy Senior would be getting some of those admiring glances.

2. Adam Senior

Going to need a big performance from him on Saturday at Roots Hall.

3. Will Smith

Seems to be his place to lose at the moment alongside Smith at centre-half.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

