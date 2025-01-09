Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Southend United

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on the whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Could be a tight game at Southend with two defensively solid sides, so some big saves by Big Sam could make all the difference. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
If Town are going to attract interest in their star players during the January transfer window, you'd fancy Senior would be getting some of those admiring glances. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Going to need a big performance from him on Saturday at Roots Hall. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Seems to be his place to lose at the moment alongside Smith at centre-half. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.