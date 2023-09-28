Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's home game against Eastleigh

Here is the side we predict will start for FC Halifax Town in Saturday’s game against Eastleigh at The Shay.
Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our selection Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
Another clean sheet in the bag for the Town skipper on Tuesday, and it could have been a defeat but for an outstanding second-half save. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Tylor Golden
Chris Millington says he's the best right-back in the league and it's hard to disagree at the moment. In really good form. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Jo Cummings
One or two sloppy moments on Tuesday but has settled in well. Needed treatment for an injury in midweek too but it is hoped he'll be fine to play. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Has an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time, a crucial part of Town's solid defensive start to the season. Photo: National World