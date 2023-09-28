News you can trust since 1853
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's home game against Eastleigh

Here is the side we predict will start for FC Halifax Town in Saturday’s game against Eastleigh at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST

Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our selection Town fans….

Another clean sheet in the bag for the Town skipper on Tuesday, and it could have been a defeat but for an outstanding second-half save.

1. Sam Johnson

Another clean sheet in the bag for the Town skipper on Tuesday, and it could have been a defeat but for an outstanding second-half save.

Chris Millington says he's the best right-back in the league and it's hard to disagree at the moment. In really good form.

2. Tylor Golden

Chris Millington says he's the best right-back in the league and it's hard to disagree at the moment. In really good form.

One or two sloppy moments on Tuesday but has settled in well. Needed treatment for an injury in midweek too but it is hoped he'll be fine to play.

3. Jo Cummings

One or two sloppy moments on Tuesday but has settled in well. Needed treatment for an injury in midweek too but it is hoped he'll be fine to play.

Has an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time, a crucial part of Town's solid defensive start to the season.

4. Jamie Stott

Has an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time, a crucial part of Town's solid defensive start to the season.

