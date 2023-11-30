News you can trust since 1853
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's home game against Solihull Moors

Here is the team we think Chris Millington will start Saturday’s game against Solihull Moors with at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT

Have a scroll through and see if you agree Town fans….

Did what he had to do really well on Saturday and remains a massive part of Town's excellent defensive record.

1. Sam Johnson

Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Defended with real commitment and determination on Saturday, repeatedly in the right place at the right time.

2. Adam Senior

Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Barring the odd slip, another solid display from him at Aldershot. A player transformed in comparison to last season.

3. Jordan Keane

Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Is playing consistently well on the left of the back three and is a reliable presence in the back line. It's no coincidence that such a settled defensive line-up is conceding few goals.

4. Jamie Stott

Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

