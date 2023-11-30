Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's home game against Solihull Moors

Here is the team we think Chris Millington will start Saturday’s game against Solihull Moors with at The Shay.
Have a scroll through and see if you agree Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
Did what he had to do really well on Saturday and remains a massive part of Town's excellent defensive record. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Defended with real commitment and determination on Saturday, repeatedly in the right place at the right time. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
Barring the odd slip, another solid display from him at Aldershot. A player transformed in comparison to last season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Is playing consistently well on the left of the back three and is a reliable presence in the back line. It's no coincidence that such a settled defensive line-up is conceding few goals. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town