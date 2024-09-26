Andy CooperAndy Cooper
Andy Cooper

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's home game against Wealdstone

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Sep 2024, 09:11 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town side we think will start in Saturday's home game against Wealdstone.

You can follow all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon on the day with our live blog on the Courier website.

Did what he had to do really well up until Bratintree's penalty, which he couldn't really do anything to stop.

1. Sam Johnson

Did what he had to do really well up until Bratintree's penalty, which he couldn't really do anything to stop. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Battled well at Braintree, as he always does. Didn't get as many oppotrunities to get forward up the right flank as he had done in recent games.

2. Adam Senior

Battled well at Braintree, as he always does. Didn't get as many oppotrunities to get forward up the right flank as he had done in recent games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Possesses very good positional sense and awareness, has been one of Town's best players so far this season. Seems to relish the physical battle with a striker too.

3. Will Smith

Possesses very good positional sense and awareness, has been one of Town's best players so far this season. Seems to relish the physical battle with a striker too. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Wouldn't have known it was his first start in a year in midweek, slotted in well alongside Smith and had a solid game. Sounds like Alimi-Adetoro won't be available, so Cummings should retain his place.

4. Jo Cummings

Wouldn't have known it was his first start in a year in midweek, slotted in well alongside Smith and had a solid game. Sounds like Alimi-Adetoro won't be available, so Cummings should retain his place. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownWealdstone