Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's home game against Wealdstone

1. Sam Johnson
Did what he had to do really well up until Bratintree's penalty, which he couldn't really do anything to stop.
2. Adam Senior
Battled well at Braintree, as he always does. Didn't get as many oppotrunities to get forward up the right flank as he had done in recent games.
3. Will Smith
Possesses very good positional sense and awareness, has been one of Town's best players so far this season. Seems to relish the physical battle with a striker too.
4. Jo Cummings
Wouldn't have known it was his first start in a year in midweek, slotted in well alongside Smith and had a solid game. Sounds like Alimi-Adetoro won't be available, so Cummings should retain his place.
