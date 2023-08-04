News you can trust since 1853
Chris Millington and Andy Cooper will have the job of selecting who starts for The Shaymen on SaturdayChris Millington and Andy Cooper will have the job of selecting who starts for The Shaymen on Saturday
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's season opener against Bromley

FC Halifax Town kick-off their 2023-24 season on Saturday against Bromley at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

We’ve had a go at predicting the team Chris Millington will select for the curtain-raiser to the new campaign.

Have a look and see if you agree with our picks….

1. Sam Johnson

One guaranteed starter should be the Town number one. Now part of the furniture at the club, Johnson remains the first-choice stopper. Photo: Marcus Branston

2. Adam Senior

Probably the signing of the summer for Town, Senior should make the right-sided centre-back slot his own this season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

3. Jo Cummings

I reckon we'll see a full debut for Cummings in the middle of the back three. Hasn't been fully fit for all of pre-season but hopefully should be fit enough to play on Saturday. Photo: Marcus Branston

4. Jamie Stott

Another who is pretty much guaranteed to start, the only question is whether it's in the middle of the back three or to the left. But if Cummings is also starting, that will probably mean Stott starts on the left. Photo: Marcus Branston

