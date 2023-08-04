Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's season opener against Bromley

FC Halifax Town kick-off their 2023-24 season on Saturday against Bromley at The Shay.
We’ve had a go at predicting the team Chris Millington will select for the curtain-raiser to the new campaign.
Have a look and see if you agree with our picks….
1. Sam Johnson
One guaranteed starter should be the Town number one. Now part of the furniture at the club, Johnson remains the first-choice stopper. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Adam Senior
Probably the signing of the summer for Town, Senior should make the right-sided centre-back slot his own this season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jo Cummings
I reckon we'll see a full debut for Cummings in the middle of the back three. Hasn't been fully fit for all of pre-season but hopefully should be fit enough to play on Saturday. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Another who is pretty much guaranteed to start, the only question is whether it's in the middle of the back three or to the left. But if Cummings is also starting, that will probably mean Stott starts on the left. Photo: Marcus Branston