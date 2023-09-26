News you can trust since 1853
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for tonight's game against Dagenham and Redbridge

This is the side we think will start for FC Halifax Town tonight against Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST

You can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website with our live blog, while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Played a key role in a superb clean sheet at Barnet on Saturday with some excellent saves.

1. Sam Johnson

Played a key role in a superb clean sheet at Barnet on Saturday with some excellent saves.

Slotted in really well as the right-sided centre-back on Saturday and in the continued absence of the suspended Adam Senior, could stay there against the Daggers.

2. Tylor Golden

Slotted in really well as the right-sided centre-back on Saturday and in the continued absence of the suspended Adam Senior, could stay there against the Daggers.

Fair play to him, after having an off night at Chesterfield, Cummings bounced back with a very impressive display at Barnet and up against Nicke Kabamba

3. Jo Cummings

Fair play to him, after having an off night at Chesterfield, Cummings bounced back with a very impressive display at Barnet and up against Nicke Kabamba

Other than missing the penalty, Stott had another solid game at Barnet, continuing a very consistent start to the season

4. Jamie Stott

Other than missing the penalty, Stott had another solid game at Barnet, continuing a very consistent start to the season

