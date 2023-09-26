Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for tonight's game against Dagenham and Redbridge

This is the side we think will start for FC Halifax Town tonight against Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay.
You can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website with our live blog, while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Played a key role in a superb clean sheet at Barnet on Saturday with some excellent saves. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Tylor Golden
Slotted in really well as the right-sided centre-back on Saturday and in the continued absence of the suspended Adam Senior, could stay there against the Daggers. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jo Cummings
Fair play to him, after having an off night at Chesterfield, Cummings bounced back with a very impressive display at Barnet and up against Nicke Kabamba Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Other than missing the penalty, Stott had another solid game at Barnet, continuing a very consistent start to the season Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON