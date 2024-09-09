Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Tuesday night's game against Oldham Athletic

You can follow all the action on the evening on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
After something of an uncertain start by his high standards, the skipper is on a bit of a roll now with two clean sheets and some big saves at Hartlepool. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Has had a really solid, consistent start to the season. Always committed, always competitive, always gives it his all. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
What a good signing he has proved to be so far. Wholehearted, committed and tough. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Still getting used to first-team football in an uncompromising environment like the National League, but should hopefully be learning as every game goes by. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
