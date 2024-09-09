Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Tuesday night's game against Oldham Athletic

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Sep 2024, 12:50 BST
Here is the team we think will start for FC Halifax Town in their game against Oldham at The Shay on Tuesday night.

You can follow all the action on the evening on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

After something of an uncertain start by his high standards, the skipper is on a bit of a roll now with two clean sheets and some big saves at Hartlepool.

1. Sam Johnson

After something of an uncertain start by his high standards, the skipper is on a bit of a roll now with two clean sheets and some big saves at Hartlepool. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Has had a really solid, consistent start to the season. Always committed, always competitive, always gives it his all.

2. Adam Senior

Has had a really solid, consistent start to the season. Always committed, always competitive, always gives it his all. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

What a good signing he has proved to be so far. Wholehearted, committed and tough.

3. Will Smith

What a good signing he has proved to be so far. Wholehearted, committed and tough. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Still getting used to first-team football in an uncompromising environment like the National League, but should hopefully be learning as every game goes by.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Still getting used to first-team football in an uncompromising environment like the National League, but should hopefully be learning as every game goes by. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Related topics:FC Halifax TownOldham
News you can trust since 1853
