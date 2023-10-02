Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Tuesday night's game at Woking

Here is the team we think FC Halifax Town could line-up with for Tuesday night’s game at Woking.
Have a look and see if you agree with our selection….
1. Sam Johnson
Johnson kept a clean sheet at Woking last season and would be delighted to do so again on Tuesday night, Photo: FC Halifax Town/Darren Murphy
2. Actions from FC Halifax Town v Dorking at the Shay
Town have played four at the back in the last couple of games but they could revert to a back three at Woking, a system which earned them a point at Barnet in their last away game. If they do, Golden could move to being the right-sided centre-back, with Tom Wilson, who might also be in contention for the role, limping off against Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Adam Senior
A near-certainty to come back into the team after serving a three-game suspension, either as one of two centre-backs alongside Jamie Stott, or in the middle of a back three. Was excellent in the same fixture last season at Woking. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
4. Jamie Stott
Up there among Town's best performers of the season so far, Stott has been excellent and is a key man in this side. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography