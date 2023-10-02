News you can trust since 1853
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Tuesday night's game at Woking

Here is the team we think FC Halifax Town could line-up with for Tuesday night’s game at Woking.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:58 BST

Have a look and see if you agree with our selection….

Johnson kept a clean sheet at Woking last season and would be delighted to do so again on Tuesday night,

1. Sam Johnson

Town have played four at the back in the last couple of games but they could revert to a back three at Woking, a system which earned them a point at Barnet in their last away game. If they do, Golden could move to being the right-sided centre-back, with Tom Wilson, who might also be in contention for the role, limping off against Eastleigh on Saturday.

2. Actions from FC Halifax Town v Dorking at the Shay

A near-certainty to come back into the team after serving a three-game suspension, either as one of two centre-backs alongside Jamie Stott, or in the middle of a back three. Was excellent in the same fixture last season at Woking.

3. Adam Senior

Up there among Town's best performers of the season so far, Stott has been excellent and is a key man in this side.

4. Jamie Stott

