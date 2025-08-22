Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town side for Saturday's home match against Forest Green Rovers

As usual, you can follow all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
A clean sheet and a fairly quiet evening was exactly what he needed on Tuesday. Did what he had to do very well though. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Sean Tarima
Sounds like Dylan Crowe should be back fit, but I think Tarima has done enough in his absence to retain his place at right-back. Photo: Sean Troup
3. Shaun Hobson
Colossal performance from him at Boston. Will need a similar one on Saturday against what already looks like a free-scoring Forest Green side. Photo: Sean Troup
4. Adam Adetoro
Never easy to come on unexpectedly in a game like he did on Tuesday, but he did well. Will now get a chance to re-establish himself in the side in Jevon Mills' absence. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town