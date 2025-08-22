Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town side for Saturday's home match against Forest Green Rovers

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
This is the team we think will start for FC Halifax Town against Forest Green Rovers at The Shay on Saturday.

As usual, you can follow all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

A clean sheet and a fairly quiet evening was exactly what he needed on Tuesday. Did what he had to do very well though.

1. Sam Johnson

A clean sheet and a fairly quiet evening was exactly what he needed on Tuesday. Did what he had to do very well though. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Sounds like Dylan Crowe should be back fit, but I think Tarima has done enough in his absence to retain his place at right-back.

2. Sean Tarima

Sounds like Dylan Crowe should be back fit, but I think Tarima has done enough in his absence to retain his place at right-back. Photo: Sean Troup

Colossal performance from him at Boston. Will need a similar one on Saturday against what already looks like a free-scoring Forest Green side.

3. Shaun Hobson

Colossal performance from him at Boston. Will need a similar one on Saturday against what already looks like a free-scoring Forest Green side. Photo: Sean Troup

Never easy to come on unexpectedly in a game like he did on Tuesday, but he did well. Will now get a chance to re-establish himself in the side in Jevon Mills' absence.

4. Adam Adetoro

Never easy to come on unexpectedly in a game like he did on Tuesday, but he did well. Will now get a chance to re-establish himself in the side in Jevon Mills' absence. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

