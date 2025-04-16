Action from Town's last game at home to MaidenheadAction from Town's last game at home to Maidenhead
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Good Friday's game at AFC Fylde

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
This is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in their Good Friday clash at AFC Fylde.

You can follow all the action on Friday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Beaten by two very good finishes against Maidenhead. Getting another clean sheet under his belt at Fylde would be very welcome.

1. Toby Savin

Beaten by two very good finishes against Maidenhead. Getting another clean sheet under his belt at Fylde would be very welcome. Photo: Jess Hornby

A back three seems to be the preferred system at the moment, so that means either Emmanuel or Sutcliffe for the right wing-back role, but Emmanuel has the shirt at the moment and did enough to keep it last time out I reckon.

2. Josh Emmanuel

A back three seems to be the preferred system at the moment, so that means either Emmanuel or Sutcliffe for the right wing-back role, but Emmanuel has the shirt at the moment and did enough to keep it last time out I reckon. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

His distribution was below his usual standards against Maidenhead but defensively he was terrific again. Whether it's a back three or a back four, he's in it.

3. Adam Senior

His distribution was below his usual standards against Maidenhead but defensively he was terrific again. Whether it's a back three or a back four, he's in it. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Didn't cover himself in glory for the second Maidenhead goal. A lad who is clearly still learning his trade, and if other options were available, he would perhaps come out of the side for a bit, but injuries dictate he will probably keep his place.

4. Adam Adetoro

Didn't cover himself in glory for the second Maidenhead goal. A lad who is clearly still learning his trade, and if other options were available, he would perhaps come out of the side for a bit, but injuries dictate he will probably keep his place. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

