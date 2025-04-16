Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Good Friday's game at AFC Fylde

You can follow all the action on Friday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Toby Savin
Beaten by two very good finishes against Maidenhead. Getting another clean sheet under his belt at Fylde would be very welcome. Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Josh Emmanuel
A back three seems to be the preferred system at the moment, so that means either Emmanuel or Sutcliffe for the right wing-back role, but Emmanuel has the shirt at the moment and did enough to keep it last time out I reckon. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
His distribution was below his usual standards against Maidenhead but defensively he was terrific again. Whether it's a back three or a back four, he's in it. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Didn't cover himself in glory for the second Maidenhead goal. A lad who is clearly still learning his trade, and if other options were available, he would perhaps come out of the side for a bit, but injuries dictate he will probably keep his place. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
