Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at Ebbsfleet

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Aug 2024, 07:41 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we predict will start Saturday's game at Ebbsfleet.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and will probably feel he could have prevented Solihull's goal last time out. Saturday would be a good time to get that first shut out.

1. Sam Johnson

Yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and will probably feel he could have prevented Solihull's goal last time out. Saturday would be a good time to get that first shut out. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

I reckon Chris Millington will stick with four at the back, which means Senior will remain at right-back.

2. Adam Senior

I reckon Chris Millington will stick with four at the back, which means Senior will remain at right-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Has had a solid game in each of Town's five matches so far.

3. Will Smith

Has had a solid game in each of Town's five matches so far. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

With Jo Cummings nearing a return from injury, Adetoro will need to keep up the decent start he's made at Town. A clean sheet at Ebbsfleet would help.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

With Jo Cummings nearing a return from injury, Adetoro will need to keep up the decent start he's made at Town. A clean sheet at Ebbsfleet would help. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

