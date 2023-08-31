News you can trust since 1853
Town boss Chris MillingtonTown boss Chris Millington
Town boss Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at Rochdale

FC Halifax Town kick off September with a visit to Rochdale on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:35 BST

This is the team we think Chris Millington will select for the game – do you agree?

You’ll be able to follow all the action from Spotland on Saturday on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest Town news here.

Will have been pleased to have kept a clean sheet against Gateshead and will be looking to register another one on Saturday

1. Sam Johnson

Will have been pleased to have kept a clean sheet against Gateshead and will be looking to register another one on Saturday

Perhaps yet to rediscover his best form since joining the club permanently, but should only get better as the season goes on

2. Adam Senior

Perhaps yet to rediscover his best form since joining the club permanently, but should only get better as the season goes on

Looked comfortable on the ball against Gateshead, and should nail down the spot at the centre of the back three if he carries on playing like he has in his first two appearances.

3. Jo Cummings

Looked comfortable on the ball against Gateshead, and should nail down the spot at the centre of the back three if he carries on playing like he has in his first two appearances.

Another solid display from the defender on Monday. Becoming such a reliable and dependable presence at the back.

4. Jamie Stott

Another solid display from the defender on Monday. Becoming such a reliable and dependable presence at the back.

