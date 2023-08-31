Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at Rochdale

FC Halifax Town kick off September with a visit to Rochdale on Saturday.
This is the team we think Chris Millington will select for the game – do you agree?
1. Sam Johnson
Will have been pleased to have kept a clean sheet against Gateshead and will be looking to register another one on Saturday Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Adam Senior
Perhaps yet to rediscover his best form since joining the club permanently, but should only get better as the season goes on Photo: Marcus Branston
3. Jo Cummings
Looked comfortable on the ball against Gateshead, and should nail down the spot at the centre of the back three if he carries on playing like he has in his first two appearances. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Another solid display from the defender on Monday. Becoming such a reliable and dependable presence at the back. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON