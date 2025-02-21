Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at York City

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Again, did what he had to do well on Wednesday night and now has back-to-back clean sheets. A third one on the spin at York will have to be really earned though you feel. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
One of the players Chris Millington named as delivering consistently high performance levels at the moment, and it's hard to disagree. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Offers such a consistently high level of performance game in, game out but also is effective at carrying the ball out from the back and instigating attacks. Some signing, Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
One or two errors crept into his performance as the game went on against Rochdale but came back in and put in a good display overall. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.