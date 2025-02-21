Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at York City

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start away to York City on Saturday.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Again, did what he had to do well on Wednesday night and now has back-to-back clean sheets. A third one on the spin at York will have to be really earned though you feel.

1. Sam Johnson

One of the players Chris Millington named as delivering consistently high performance levels at the moment, and it's hard to disagree.

2. Adam Senior

Offers such a consistently high level of performance game in, game out but also is effective at carrying the ball out from the back and instigating attacks. Some signing,

3. Will Smith

One or two errors crept into his performance as the game went on against Rochdale but came back in and put in a good display overall.

4. Adam Adetoro

