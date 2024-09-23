Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Tuesday night's game at Braintree Town

You will be able to follow all the action as it happens with our live blog on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Made some vital saves at Maidenhead and was a big reason why Town kept a clean sheet and, ultimately, won the game. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Had a decent game. Was up against it early on with Reece Smith down Maidenhead's left side but eventually got the better of him and nullified his threat pretty well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Another solid game from him last time out. Looks a really good addition. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Andy Cooper said it was precautionary that he came off on Saturday. If so, I'd expect him to start. With Jo Cummings doing well as his replacement, he won't want to lose his place unless he absolutely has to. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
