Andy CooperAndy Cooper
Andy Cooper

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Tuesday night's game at Braintree Town

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:15 BST
This is the FC Halifax Town side we think will start in their National League game at Braintree Town on Tuesday night.

You will be able to follow all the action as it happens with our live blog on the Courier website.

Made some vital saves at Maidenhead and was a big reason why Town kept a clean sheet and, ultimately, won the game.

1. Sam Johnson

Made some vital saves at Maidenhead and was a big reason why Town kept a clean sheet and, ultimately, won the game. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Had a decent game. Was up against it early on with Reece Smith down Maidenhead's left side but eventually got the better of him and nullified his threat pretty well.

2. Adam Senior

Had a decent game. Was up against it early on with Reece Smith down Maidenhead's left side but eventually got the better of him and nullified his threat pretty well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Another solid game from him last time out. Looks a really good addition.

3. Will Smith

Another solid game from him last time out. Looks a really good addition. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Andy Cooper said it was precautionary that he came off on Saturday. If so, I'd expect him to start. With Jo Cummings doing well as his replacement, he won't want to lose his place unless he absolutely has to.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Andy Cooper said it was precautionary that he came off on Saturday. If so, I'd expect him to start. With Jo Cummings doing well as his replacement, he won't want to lose his place unless he absolutely has to. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League