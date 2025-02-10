Chris Millingtonplaceholder image
Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Tuesday night's game at Southend United

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:19 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think could start against Southend United on Tuesday night.

You can follow all the updates from the game on the Courier website where there will be a live blog, followed by an on-the-whistle match report.

Made some excellent saves on Saturday and was commanding in the Town penalty area against Tamworth's aerial bombardment.

1. Sam Johnson

Made some excellent saves on Saturday and was commanding in the Town penalty area against Tamworth's aerial bombardment. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Town could retain the system they started with at Tamworth, and if they do, Adam Senior could stay at right wing-back or move to the back three.

2. Adam Senior

Town could retain the system they started with at Tamworth, and if they do, Adam Senior could stay at right wing-back or move to the back three. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
If Senior stays at right wing-back, that will see Smith moving over to the right cente-back spot from the middle of the back three.

3. Will Smith

If Senior stays at right wing-back, that will see Smith moving over to the right cente-back spot from the middle of the back three. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
There'll be at least one change from Tamworth due to Jo Cummings' injury, and that should see Adetoro replacing him, possibly slotting into the middle of the back three.

4. Adam Adetoro

There'll be at least one change from Tamworth due to Jo Cummings' injury, and that should see Adetoro replacing him, possibly slotting into the middle of the back three. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice