Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Southport

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
This is the FC Halifax Town team we predict will start in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Southport.

You can follow all the action on Saturday afternoon on our live blog, plus there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

About to embark on another FA Cup campaign for The Shaymen. Adam Lakeland says he'll be picking his strongest available 11, so expecting Johnson to start rather than Nat Ford being given a run-out.

1. Sam Johnson

Right-back will be an interesting one, with Tarima having been taken off at half-time on Saturday and Jamie Cooke slotting in really well in his place. But I reckon Tarima will get another chance from the off.

2. Sean Tarima

Could be an argument for Adam Adetoro to be given a run-out but Lakeland might be loathe to break up what has been a highly effective central defensive partnership unless he's forced to.

3. Shaun Hobson

Another week, another outstanding performance by Mills to add to the rest. Just hope he can stay injury-free and maintain this level of consistency.

4. Jevon Mills

