Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Eastleigh

You can follow all the updates throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Didn't look to be much he could have done about Oldham's goal and otherwise had a solid game. Might be called upon to make some big saves this weekend. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Town's top scorer has had a really good start to the season and has transitioned smoothly into the right back role Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Doesn't look like losing his place in the back line any time soon, and won't if he carries on his current form. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Still needs to improve on his distribution but is showing confidence on the ball to step out from the back and is defending soundly. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
