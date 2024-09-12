Chris Millingtonplaceholder image
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Eastleigh

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:27 BST
This is the FC Halifax Town team that we think will start in Saturday's game against Eastleigh at The Shay.

You can follow all the updates throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website.

Didn't look to be much he could have done about Oldham's goal and otherwise had a solid game. Might be called upon to make some big saves this weekend.

1. Sam Johnson

Didn't look to be much he could have done about Oldham's goal and otherwise had a solid game. Might be called upon to make some big saves this weekend. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Town's top scorer has had a really good start to the season and has transitioned smoothly into the right back role

2. Adam Senior

Town's top scorer has had a really good start to the season and has transitioned smoothly into the right back role Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Doesn't look like losing his place in the back line any time soon, and won't if he carries on his current form.

3. Will Smith

Doesn't look like losing his place in the back line any time soon, and won't if he carries on his current form. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Still needs to improve on his distribution but is showing confidence on the ball to step out from the back and is defending soundly.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Still needs to improve on his distribution but is showing confidence on the ball to step out from the back and is defending soundly. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

