FC Halifax Town

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Maidenhead United

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Sep 2024, 09:03 BST
This is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in their National League game at Maidenhead United on Saturday.

You will be able to follow all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon with our live blog on the Courier website.

Had very little to do against Eastleigh, when he came very close to another clean sheet but for their late goal. An afternoon as quiet again on Saturday would be nice.

1. Sam Johnson

Had very little to do against Eastleigh, when he came very close to another clean sheet but for their late goal. An afternoon as quiet again on Saturday would be nice. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Is having a very good season so far, looking solid and playing consistently well.

2. Adam Senior

Is having a very good season so far, looking solid and playing consistently well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Proved on Saturday how crucial he can be in both boxes - such an asset to the side with his aerial ability and commitment to the cause.

3. Will Smith

Proved on Saturday how crucial he can be in both boxes - such an asset to the side with his aerial ability and commitment to the cause. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

So refreshing to see him and Smith among the goals on Saturday. Great to see Town being a threat again from attacking set pieces. Adetoro had a good game against Eastleigh, punctuated by a couple of dodgy moments that he'll need to iron out of his game.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

So refreshing to see him and Smith among the goals on Saturday. Great to see Town being a threat again from attacking set pieces. Adetoro had a good game against Eastleigh, punctuated by a couple of dodgy moments that he'll need to iron out of his game. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

