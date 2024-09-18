Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Maidenhead United

You will be able to follow all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon with our live blog on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Had very little to do against Eastleigh, when he came very close to another clean sheet but for their late goal. An afternoon as quiet again on Saturday would be nice. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Is having a very good season so far, looking solid and playing consistently well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Proved on Saturday how crucial he can be in both boxes - such an asset to the side with his aerial ability and commitment to the cause. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
So refreshing to see him and Smith among the goals on Saturday. Great to see Town being a threat again from attacking set pieces. Adetoro had a good game against Eastleigh, punctuated by a couple of dodgy moments that he'll need to iron out of his game. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
