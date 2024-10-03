Andy Cooper is expected to remain in temporary charge for the game against TamworthAndy Cooper is expected to remain in temporary charge for the game against Tamworth
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Tamworth

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:00 GMT
This is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday's game against Tamworth at The Shay.

A rare night off for the Town skipper in midweek but he'll be one of the players to return on Saturday, you can bet your bottom dollar.

1. Sam Johnson

So too will Adam Senior, who was also given the night off on Tuesday.

2. Adam Senior

Came on as a late sub on Tuesday but should be in from the start this weekend.

3. Will Smith

Bit of a toss up whether he or Jo Cummings starts but Adetoro did nothing wrong before his stint out of the side and his aerial prowess in both boxes might just give him the nod.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

