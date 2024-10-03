Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Tamworth

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday on our live blog on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
A rare night off for the Town skipper in midweek but he'll be one of the players to return on Saturday, you can bet your bottom dollar. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
So too will Adam Senior, who was also given the night off on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Came on as a late sub on Tuesday but should be in from the start this weekend. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Bit of a toss up whether he or Jo Cummings starts but Adetoro did nothing wrong before his stint out of the side and his aerial prowess in both boxes might just give him the nod. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
