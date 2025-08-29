Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Yeovil

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Didn't appear to be anything he could have done about Scunthorpe's deflected goal. Just the one clean sheet so far, but wouldn't bet against him getting another this weekend. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Sean Tarima
Got an assist for Town's goal on Monday and could easily have scored himself. Should only get better the more games he plays. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Josh Hmami
Don't think there's any doubt he'll start on Saturday but where all depends on whether Town bring in another centre-back in time. If not, he'll keep his place at the back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Singled out for praise by Adam Lakeland after Monday's game and rightly so. He was excellent. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town