Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Yeovil

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday’s home game against Yeovil.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Didn't appear to be anything he could have done about Scunthorpe's deflected goal. Just the one clean sheet so far, but wouldn't bet against him getting another this weekend.

1. Sam Johnson

Didn't appear to be anything he could have done about Scunthorpe's deflected goal. Just the one clean sheet so far, but wouldn't bet against him getting another this weekend.

Got an assist for Town's goal on Monday and could easily have scored himself. Should only get better the more games he plays.

2. Sean Tarima

Got an assist for Town's goal on Monday and could easily have scored himself. Should only get better the more games he plays.

Don't think there's any doubt he'll start on Saturday but where all depends on whether Town bring in another centre-back in time. If not, he'll keep his place at the back.

3. Josh Hmami

Don't think there's any doubt he'll start on Saturday but where all depends on whether Town bring in another centre-back in time. If not, he'll keep his place at the back.

Singled out for praise by Adam Lakeland after Monday's game and rightly so. He was excellent.

4. Adam Adetoro

Singled out for praise by Adam Lakeland after Monday's game and rightly so. He was excellent.

