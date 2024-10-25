Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against York City

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Oct 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 09:48 BST
This is the FC Halifax Town side we think will start in Saturday’s home game against York City.

As always, you can follow all the updates throughout the game on our live blog on the Halifax Courier website.

Had nothng to do in the first half at Rochdale other than pick the ball out of the back of the net. Nothing he could have done about the hosts' winner on Tuesday night.

1. Sam Johnson

Had nothng to do in the first half at Rochdale other than pick the ball out of the back of the net. Nothing he could have done about the hosts' winner on Tuesday night. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Again tried to get on the ball and get Town moving from his deep lying role, and produced a delightful cross-field pass in the first half over to the left flank

2. Adam Senior

Again tried to get on the ball and get Town moving from his deep lying role, and produced a delightful cross-field pass in the first half over to the left flank Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Don't know if he or Will Smith could have done better with Rochdale's winner, but in general play, both were solid at the back again. Had a busier second-half though after Town doiminated the first 45.

3. Jo Cummings

Don't know if he or Will Smith could have done better with Rochdale's winner, but in general play, both were solid at the back again. Had a busier second-half though after Town doiminated the first 45. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Won the aerial battle with Rochdale's Kairo Mitchell on Tuesday, and again led the back line so well.

4. Will Smith

Won the aerial battle with Rochdale's Kairo Mitchell on Tuesday, and again led the back line so well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Related topics:York CityFC Halifax Town
