1. Sam Johnson
Had nothng to do in the first half at Rochdale other than pick the ball out of the back of the net. Nothing he could have done about the hosts' winner on Tuesday night. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Again tried to get on the ball and get Town moving from his deep lying role, and produced a delightful cross-field pass in the first half over to the left flank Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Jo Cummings
Don't know if he or Will Smith could have done better with Rochdale's winner, but in general play, both were solid at the back again. Had a busier second-half though after Town doiminated the first 45. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Will Smith
Won the aerial battle with Rochdale's Kairo Mitchell on Tuesday, and again led the back line so well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
