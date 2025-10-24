Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against York City

You can follow all the updates as they happen with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Rested for the National League Cup on Tuesday, when Nat Ford again deputised ably, but will be back in against York. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Ollie Smith
Did well on his debut in midweek. Is a good height, comfortable on the ball and looked composed. With Sean Tarima perhaps out of favour after some inconsistent displays, Smith could be the front-runner for the right-back role. Photo: Jake Horrocks
3. Shaun Hobson
Another who sat out the game on Tuesday night but who will be brought back in, you'd expect. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jevon Mills
Has to be considered one of the signings of the season so far. Has been consistently excellent. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town