Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game with Aldershot

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Couldn't have done anything about the goal, but did his bit elsewhere in preventing Morecambe scoring again. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Sean Tarima
With Crowe out for a few weeks, Tarima should have a good run in the side now. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
Played well on Wednesday, making some crucial clearances and interceptions. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Jevon Mills
One of the first names on the team sheet at the moment. Reads danger well, has good positional sense and is a commanding presence in the air. Photo: Sean Troup