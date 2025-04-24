Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game with Braintree

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Toby Savin
Has been a sound replacement for Sam Johnson, but it sounds like this could be his last game before the Town skipper returns. Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Josh Emmanuel
Gets forward well from deep down the right flank, mirroring Ryan Galvin on the opposite side of the back three. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
The glue that is holding the defence together. Easily Town's most consistent performer at the moment. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Ryan Galvin
Has adapted well to the left centre-back role. Adds an extra dimension to the side when he comes out from the back with the ball. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
