Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game with Braintree

By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday’s game against Braintree at The Shay.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Has been a sound replacement for Sam Johnson, but it sounds like this could be his last game before the Town skipper returns.

1. Toby Savin

Has been a sound replacement for Sam Johnson, but it sounds like this could be his last game before the Town skipper returns. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Gets forward well from deep down the right flank, mirroring Ryan Galvin on the opposite side of the back three.

2. Josh Emmanuel

Gets forward well from deep down the right flank, mirroring Ryan Galvin on the opposite side of the back three. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
The glue that is holding the defence together. Easily Town's most consistent performer at the moment.

3. Adam Senior

The glue that is holding the defence together. Easily Town's most consistent performer at the moment. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Has adapted well to the left centre-back role. Adds an extra dimension to the side when he comes out from the back with the ball.

4. Ryan Galvin

Has adapted well to the left centre-back role. Adds an extra dimension to the side when he comes out from the back with the ball. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice