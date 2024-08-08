Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's season-opener against Barnet

You can follow all the action on Saturday on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
For yet another season, Big Sam starts the campaign as Town's number one. Be nice to start with another clean sheet too Photo: Dan Haswell
2. Adam Senior
I'd expect Chris Millington to start with four at the back if possible, in which case, I'd expect Senior to be at right-back. That seems to be the plan this season, with Senior shifting across and letting Will Smith, Festus Arthur, Jo Cummings and Adam Alimi-Adetoro fight it out at centre-half. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
The most impressive of the four centre-backs in pre-season, and the oldest of the four. Would have thought he's the likeliest to start at centre-back. Photo: Luke Broughton
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Jo Cummings' injury and a mixed pre-season from Festus Arthur could see AAA get the nod alongside Smith. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
