Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's season-opener against Barnet

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:53 GMT
Here is the team we think will start for FC Halifax Town at home to Barnet in Saturday’s opening game of the new season.

You can follow all the action on Saturday on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

For yet another season, Big Sam starts the campaign as Town's number one. Be nice to start with another clean sheet too

1. Sam Johnson

For yet another season, Big Sam starts the campaign as Town's number one. Be nice to start with another clean sheet too Photo: Dan Haswell

Photo Sales
I'd expect Chris Millington to start with four at the back if possible, in which case, I'd expect Senior to be at right-back. That seems to be the plan this season, with Senior shifting across and letting Will Smith, Festus Arthur, Jo Cummings and Adam Alimi-Adetoro fight it out at centre-half.

2. Adam Senior

I'd expect Chris Millington to start with four at the back if possible, in which case, I'd expect Senior to be at right-back. That seems to be the plan this season, with Senior shifting across and letting Will Smith, Festus Arthur, Jo Cummings and Adam Alimi-Adetoro fight it out at centre-half. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
The most impressive of the four centre-backs in pre-season, and the oldest of the four. Would have thought he's the likeliest to start at centre-back.

3. Will Smith

The most impressive of the four centre-backs in pre-season, and the oldest of the four. Would have thought he's the likeliest to start at centre-back. Photo: Luke Broughton

Photo Sales
Jo Cummings' injury and a mixed pre-season from Festus Arthur could see AAA get the nod alongside Smith.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Jo Cummings' injury and a mixed pre-season from Festus Arthur could see AAA get the nod alongside Smith. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice