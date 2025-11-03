Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Tuesday night's game at Carlisle United

As usual, you will be able to follow all the updates throughout the evening on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Might have done better for Exeter's second goal on Saturday, pushing the ball into the path of the goalscorer, but as usual on big nights like Tuesday, Town will need their captain on top form. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Thierry Latty-Fairweather
Got caught on the ball a couple of times on Saturday, but got forward well down the right and had an effort on target. Wouldn't expect him to be the long-term solution at right-back but seems to be the favoured option for the moment. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
Stepped out from the back a few times on Saturday and played a couple of good balls forward. Clearly has a good range of passing in his locker and nice to see him using it. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jevon Mills
His poor pass led to Exeter's second goal last time out, but just needs to put it behind him and keep playing the way he has done so far this season. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town