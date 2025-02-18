Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's game against Rochdale

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:59 GMT
This is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Wednesday's game against Rochdale at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Played a big part in the win over Boston last time out, and added yet anther clean sheet to his vast collection.

1. Sam Johnson

Played a big part in the win over Boston last time out, and added yet anther clean sheet to his vast collection.

Had another quietly effective game at right-back against Boston, a role he has made his own this season.

2. Adam Senior

Had another quietly effective game at right-back against Boston, a role he has made his own this season.

Town's defence looked more solid at the weekend than it did at Southend, and Smith had a significant part in that. What a season he's having.

3. Will Smith

Town's defence looked more solid at the weekend than it did at Southend, and Smith had a significant part in that. What a season he's having.

Came out of the side on Saturday but would expect him to be back in against Rochdale. Festus Arthur did well considering it was his first league start for Town in two years though.

4. Adam Adetoro

Came out of the side on Saturday but would expect him to be back in against Rochdale. Festus Arthur did well considering it was his first league start for Town in two years though.

