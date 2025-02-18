Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's game against Rochdale

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Played a big part in the win over Boston last time out, and added yet anther clean sheet to his vast collection. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Had another quietly effective game at right-back against Boston, a role he has made his own this season. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Town's defence looked more solid at the weekend than it did at Southend, and Smith had a significant part in that. What a season he's having. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Came out of the side on Saturday but would expect him to be back in against Rochdale. Festus Arthur did well considering it was his first league start for Town in two years though. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
