Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
Adam Lakeland

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's game against Woking

By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
This is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start on Wednesday against Woking at The Shay.

You can follow all the updates throughout the evening as they happen on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Only one clean sheet from his first six games. He'll be wanting another one on Wednesday.

1. Sam Johnson

Only one clean sheet from his first six games. He'll be wanting another one on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Has made a solid start to the season at right-back. Will keep his place for a while yet if he carries it on.

2. Sean Tarima

Has made a solid start to the season at right-back. Will keep his place for a while yet if he carries it on. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Be really interesting to see if Hmami keeps his place at the back or moves further upfield, with new signing Jake Griffin waiting on the bench. I think Lakeland will be loathe to make unforced changes, so Hmami might stay where he is for now.

3. Josh Hmami

Be really interesting to see if Hmami keeps his place at the back or moves further upfield, with new signing Jake Griffin waiting on the bench. I think Lakeland will be loathe to make unforced changes, so Hmami might stay where he is for now. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Is getting a good run in the side at the moment and is playing pretty well. Town will need his height and physicality on Wednesday.

4. Adam Adetoro

Is getting a good run in the side at the moment and is playing pretty well. Town will need his height and physicality on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice