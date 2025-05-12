Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic

You can follow all the action through the evening on Wednesday on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Toby Savin has done well standing in for the Town skipper, but didn't help his case with an error for Wealdstone's third goal on Bank Holiday Monday. Johnson;s greater experience will surely sway the call in his favour. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Josh Emmanuel
His experience will be needed too in the huge atmosphere and pressure situation of Wednesday night. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
What an achievement to have played every minute of every league game this season. Hopefully there's three more matches to go to complete the set. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Ryan Galvin
Has adapted really well to playing on the left of a back three. Looks like he's been playing there a lot longer than just part of this season. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town