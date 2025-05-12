FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Wednesday’s National League play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic.

You can follow all the action through the evening on Wednesday on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Toby Savin has done well standing in for the Town skipper, but didn't help his case with an error for Wealdstone's third goal on Bank Holiday Monday. Johnson;s greater experience will surely sway the call in his favour.

1. Sam Johnson

Toby Savin has done well standing in for the Town skipper, but didn't help his case with an error for Wealdstone's third goal on Bank Holiday Monday. Johnson;s greater experience will surely sway the call in his favour. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

His experience will be needed too in the huge atmosphere and pressure situation of Wednesday night.

2. Josh Emmanuel

His experience will be needed too in the huge atmosphere and pressure situation of Wednesday night. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

What an achievement to have played every minute of every league game this season. Hopefully there's three more matches to go to complete the set.

3. Adam Senior

What an achievement to have played every minute of every league game this season. Hopefully there's three more matches to go to complete the set. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Has adapted really well to playing on the left of a back three. Looks like he's been playing there a lot longer than just part of this season.

4. Ryan Galvin

Has adapted really well to playing on the left of a back three. Looks like he's been playing there a lot longer than just part of this season. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

