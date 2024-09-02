Here is the average attendance for every National League club so far this season and how Oldham Athletic, Southend United, York City and FC Halifax Town rank
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 14:25 BST
We’ve taken a look at the average attendance of every National League club so far this season.
Figures courtesy of www.transfermarkt.co.uk.
1. Solihull Moors
1,037 Photo: subm
2. AFC Fylde
1,090 Photo: sub
3. Gateshead
1,169 Photo: subm
4. Braintree Town
1,178 Photo: subm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.