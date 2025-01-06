FC Halifax Town fansFC Halifax Town fans
Here is the average attendance of every club in the National League this season and where Southend United, Oldham Athletic, York City and FC Halifax Town rank

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:47 GMT
It feels like more fans than ever are watching National League football.

Clubs like York City, Oldham Athletic and Southend United are regularly attracting between 5,000 and 10,000 fans to their home games.

But who has the biggest average attendance in the division?

We crunched the numbers to find out. Here, in ascending order, are the stats for every team in the fifth tier, according to the transfermarkt.com website.

1,150

1. Braintree Town

1,150 Photo: subm

1,217

2. AFC Fylde

1,217 Photo: sub

1,234

3. Maidenhead United

1,234 Photo: subm

1,259

4. Gateshead

1,259 Photo: subm

