Here is the average attendance of every National League club during the 2018-19 season
FC Halifax Town had the 12th highest average attendance in the National League during the 2018-19 season.
Here are the figures for every club in the division during the previous campaign.
1. Leyton Orient
Ground - Brisbane Road. Average attendance - 5,444.
2. Wrexham
Ground - Racecourse Ground. Average attendance - 5,145.
3. Chesterfield
Ground - The Proact Stadium. Average attendance - 4,504.
4. Hartlepool
Ground - Victoria Park. Average attendance - 3,124.
