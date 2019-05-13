Halifax fans at The Shay

Here is the average attendance of every National League club during the 2018-19 season

FC Halifax Town had the 12th highest average attendance in the National League during the 2018-19 season.

Here are the figures for every club in the division during the previous campaign.

Ground - Brisbane Road. Average attendance - 5,444.

1. Leyton Orient

Ground - Racecourse Ground. Average attendance - 5,145.

2. Wrexham

Ground - The Proact Stadium. Average attendance - 4,504.

3. Chesterfield

Ground - Victoria Park. Average attendance - 3,124.

4. Hartlepool

