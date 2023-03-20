Here is the expected goals data for FC Halifax Town, Wrexham, Notts County, Chesterfield and every other National League team so far this season
Since the expected goals stat was introduced a decade ago, the metric has become one of the most widespread within football analytics.
Expected goals (or xG) measures the quality of a chance by calculating the likelihood that it will be scored from a particular position on the pitch during a particular phase of play.
The higher the number for expected goals for, the better as it means that team is creating more good goalscoring chances.
But the lower the number the better for expected goals against, as it means that team is giving away fewer good goalscoring chances.
We’ve crunched the numbers from Wyscout and come up with this National League table based on each club’s expected goals figure.