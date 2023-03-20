News you can trust since 1853
Here is the expected goals data for FC Halifax Town, Wrexham, Notts County, Chesterfield and every other National League team so far this season

Since the expected goals stat was introduced a decade ago, the metric has become one of the most widespread within football analytics.

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT

Expected goals (or xG) measures the quality of a chance by calculating the likelihood that it will be scored from a particular position on the pitch during a particular phase of play.

The higher the number for expected goals for, the better as it means that team is creating more good goalscoring chances.

But the lower the number the better for expected goals against, as it means that team is giving away fewer good goalscoring chances.

We’ve crunched the numbers from Wyscout and come up with this National League table based on each club’s expected goals figure.

Expected goals for 85.95 (1st), expected goals against 39.17 (5th)

1. Notts County

Expected goals for 85.95 (1st), expected goals against 39.17 (5th)

Expected goals for 73.77 (2nd), expected goals against 31.75 (1st)

2. Wrexham

Expected goals for 73.77 (2nd), expected goals against 31.75 (1st)

Expected goals for 68.21 (3rd), expected goals against 37.51 (4th)

3. Chesterfield

Expected goals for 68.21 (3rd), expected goals against 37.51 (4th)

Expected goals for 60.3 (4th), expected goals against 56.29 (16th)

4. Solihull Moors

Expected goals for 60.3 (4th), expected goals against 56.29 (16th)

