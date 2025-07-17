FC Halifax Town fansplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town fans

Here is the price of an adult matchday ticket at every club in the National League for the 2025-26 season

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Jul 2025, 10:34 BST
The start to the new National League season is approaching fast.

Clubs are busy getting their squads together for what promises to be another highly competitive division in the fifth tier.

Every club has now published their ticket prices for the forthcoming campiagn.

So here are the matchday admission prices for every club in the National League this coming season.

Clubs listed in alphabetical order. All prices correct at time of publication and are for a single adult matchday ticket.

£23 (early bird), £25 (match day)

1. Aldershot

£23 (early bird), £25 (match day) Photo: Ben Hoskins

Photo Sales
£20 (standard), £22 (category A)

2. Altrincham

£20 (standard), £22 (category A) Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
£20

3. Boreham Wood

£20 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
£19-£22

4. Boston United

£19-£22 Photo: Boston United

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National League
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice