Here is what improvement work Calderdale Council is doing to The Shay pitch
Annual improvement work has begun on the Shay pitch, say Calderdale Council.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
The next game at The Shay isn’t due to take place until June 25 when Halifax Panthers host Barrow Raiders.
Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “The annual maintenance of the Shay pitch is now underway.
"This involves scarifying work and a surface treatment to support well-structured soil involving the application of 90 tonnes of sports sand.
"The surface will then be brushed and reseeded.”