The National League have announced when they will unveil the fixtures for the 2019-20 season.

FC Halifax Town and their fellow National League clubs will find out their fixture lists on Wednesday, July 3, with the campaign starting on Saturday, August 3.

The season will finish on Saturday, April 25, with the promotion play-off final taking place at Wembley on Sunday, May 10 2020.

