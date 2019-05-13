The Shay

Here's who FC Halifax Town will face in the National League next season

The National League for the 2019-20 season has taken shape - here's who FC Halifax Town will come up against.

Halifax finished 16th in the league last season.

Pictured against Halifax last season. Finished 13th in the National League. Photo: John Bradley

1. Barnet

Pictured against Halifax last season. Finished 13th in the National League. Photo: John Bradley
John Bradley
other
Buy a Photo
Pictured in action against Halifax last season. Finished 11th in the National League. Photo: NW Mail.

2. Barrow

Pictured in action against Halifax last season. Finished 11th in the National League. Photo: NW Mail.
NW Mail
other
Buy a Photo
Pictured in action at The Shay last season. Finished 20th in the National League last season.

3. Boreham Wood

Pictured in action at The Shay last season. Finished 20th in the National League last season.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured in action at The Shay last season. Finished 12th in the National League.

4. Bromley

Pictured in action at The Shay last season. Finished 12th in the National League.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6