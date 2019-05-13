Here's who FC Halifax Town will face in the National League next season
The National League for the 2019-20 season has taken shape - here's who FC Halifax Town will come up against.
Halifax finished 16th in the league last season.
1. Barnet
Pictured against Halifax last season. Finished 13th in the National League. Photo: John Bradley
2. Barrow
Pictured in action against Halifax last season. Finished 11th in the National League. Photo: NW Mail.
3. Boreham Wood
Pictured in action at The Shay last season. Finished 20th in the National League last season.
4. Bromley
Pictured in action at The Shay last season. Finished 12th in the National League.
