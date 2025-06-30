Here's how many miles FC Halifax Town will be clocking up in the National League this season

The Shaymen will be travelling across the country, playing against sides as far north as Gateshead and as far south as Truro City.

Their longest trek is the 734 mile round trip to play Cornwall based Truro, with other long journeys including the 530 mile round trip to Yeovil Town and the 496 mile round trip to Eastleigh.

Town have nine away grounds that are more than 200 miles away this season, with only five fewer than 100 miles away.

Overall, they will travel 7,568.8 miles.

Distances have been calculated using the routes it is assumed Halifax will take, which sometimes aren’t necessarily the most direct routes.