The Shaymen's longest journey is the 617.8 mile round-trip to Torquay United, which will probably take 11 hours in total.

That is followed by their 510 mile round-trip to Yeovil's Huish Park and the 488.4 mile round trip to Eastleigh.

Only seven of their 23 away games are within 100 miles of The Shay, the closest being the 22.7 miles to Oldham's Boundary Park.

Twelve of Town's league opponents next season play more than 200 miles from The Shaymen.

1. Chesterfield - Technique Stadium - 68.3 miles.

2. Dorking Wanderers - Meadowbank - 235 miles.

3. Dagenham and Redbridge - Victoria Road - 210.6 miles

4. Wrexham - Racecourse Ground - 83.1 miles